Triple J launches Aussie takeover of Apple Music's Beats 1 station

Update: Triple J's Beats 1 takeover will feature four shows – one for each week of November – and every instalment will have a different focus.

The first week will attempt to illustrate the breadth of variety in Australian music – something Triple J has been criticised in the past for failing to do – while the second will focus on the rapid rise of Courtney Barnett.

Week three will focus on other ascending female stars, and Triple J's final Beats 1 outing will feature a world premiere from Chet Faker.

Original article below...

Australia's youth broadcaster, Triple J, will be sharing the Aussie music vibes on a global stage from this Saturday.

This morning, Apple Music's Beats 1 station announced via Twitter that the broadcaster would be "Taking over the next few Saturdays at 11AM PT/2PM ET"

Locally, that means we'll be able to hear what Triple J has in store from 5am AEDT on Sunday.

Expect plenty of Tame Impala, DMA's, and a hefty dose of that most tragic of genres, Aussie hip-hop.