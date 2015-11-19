This machine could revolutionize airport security

Going through security checkpoints when traveling has been the butt of standup comedy jokes for ages, especially when some unlucky sap winds up with their luggage ransacked.

Qylur Intelligent Systems hopes to put those days of bag-check hold ups to rest with its Qylatron Entry Experience Solution (QEES). The QEES looks like a cross between a honeycomb and microwave oven. It allows up to five individuals to scan their tickets and luggage without the need for personnel to probe their belongings.

A person's bag is scanned using an array of X-rays, sensors and AI systems. Should everything check out, the compartment opens up on the other side of the scanner, and the item can be taken away. Should something not-up-to-code be found, the luggage is locked behind the QEES' doors until a security representative can take a look.

By making the security system usable by multiple people at once and virtually autonomous, Qylur hopes to not only prevent holdups while waiting in line, but also provide an improved customer experience at airports and other venues.

"[The QEES] addresses today's painful and inefficient first point of entry to sports and entertainment venues," says Qylur on its website. "[These venues] carry strong brand values and face risks of reduced attendance."

The QEES also allows for events to scale security for particular circumstances, and can also interact with ID databases to allow VIP or pre-approved entry. Additionally, the QEES can also display promotional or informative screens while users put their bags inside.

Replacing the "guy with a stick poking around your bags" method of security, the QEES is already seen in use at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as well as during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to Wired, the TSA has begun a trial period of its own with the QEES, meaning that days of being held up in line at the airport because one person brought too much sunscreen may be over sooner than we thought.