Omnicorp unveils Robocop at CES

Something even Michael Bay can get excited about

The year is 2027. At CES, Samsung has just announced a TV that can be turned inside out and shaken all about.

Meanwhile Omnicorp is cashing in on the wearable trend, but this isn't just another Fitbit.

The futuristic (fictional) corporation will be showing off its RC-2000 model (that's the Robocop), according to the latest piece of viral marketing for the upcoming Robocop reboot.

TechRadar will be bringing you a hands on ASAP. In the meantime, those of you interesting in learning more about the RC-2000 can go over to omnicorp.com.

Check out the video below.

