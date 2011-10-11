Microsoft Kinect wins T3 Gadget of the Year

The T3 Gadget Awards 2011 were announced this week, with Microsoft Kinect taking home the top honour of Gadget of the Year.

There were 20 awards given out in all and while no one company that swept the board, Apple, Amazon and Samsung did manage to bring home two statuettes each.

Samsung won Phone of the Year for the Samsung Galaxy S2, beating Apple to first place, and TV of the year for the stunning UE55D8000.

Amazon won Retailer of the Year and Commuter Gadget of the Year for the Kindle.

Apple went away with, unsurprisingly, Tablet of the Year for the iPad 2 and the T3 Design Award for the MacBook Air 11-inch.

Personality clash

The awards included a fitting tribute to Steve Jobs and awarded Mark Zuckerberg Tech Personality of the Year. T3 also celebrated another giant of the tech world – Sir David Attenborough.

Attenborough won Outstanding Contribution to Technology, as he is one of the few people to broadcast in black and white, colour, HD and 3D.

To find out what other gadgets won an award, head over to T3.com now.