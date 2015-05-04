May the 4th be with you - go grab yourself some great Star Wars goodies

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Bigger than Christmas, bigger than Halloween, bigger than your birthday. It's Star Wars day.

Every year on May 4 we worship at the alter of George Lucas (and quite soon JJ Abrams too, if the new film's any good) and pledge our allegiance to the galaxy. And what better way to show your support than with some cool, possibly unnecessary merch?

Our pals over at GamesRadar have dug up more Star Wars gifts than you can cram into a Jawa Sandcrawler - you can go peruse the lot over here.

But just remember, kids: an Ewok is for life, not just for Star Wars day. We mean it. We've been trying to get rid of ours for a year but they really are clingy little critters.