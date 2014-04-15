Six top tips to boost your product's profile online

The web is definitely one of the most time and cost effective ways to launch your next product or service and can be central to your strategy – Tweet about it, blog about it, make a video of it. To help achieve the jump start you need, here are six killer (affordable) launch ideas that every business, big or small, can adopt:

Write a press release

Press releases are one of the most common things that should accompany any product launch. When written and distributed effectively, they can be both extremely cost effective and potent business drivers.

But keep it punchy and focused around your launch. Distribute it through as many channels as you can. Don't forget to create a catchy headline; "X Company Launches Y Product" is boring.

Create an awesome infographic

Attention-grabbing infographics are an excellent way to tell your product story visually: how it works, how it can benefit your customers or how it came to be.

Infographics might seem complicated, but they can be easily created with the help of a remarkable graphic designer; you can utilise crowdsourcing platforms to produce eye-catching infographics at an affordable cost.

Your infographic should contain plenty of interesting information, stats and figures that will appeal to your target audience. If you don't have any data, try reviewing your analytics or conducting a quick customer survey.

Make sure your infographic tells a story and offers valuable insights about your product and/or about any industry/consumer trends.

Blog it!

Blogging is second nature for many online businesses as it's a great, more personal way to spread the word about your product launch.

Consider how your blogging/content strategy will fit in with your product launch. Will you create just one blog or a series of blogs? What keywords will you include to grow your reach and your SEO?

Make sure your blog is targeted specifically at your buying audience and that it reflects the character of your brand and product.

You should also consider guest blogging or pitching your blog to other quality websites/blogs with high page/domain rankings. This is great in creating link juice.

Run a social media campaign

Use your social media pages to maximise the influence of your product launch. Create a great campaign that will spearhead your product and bring you the results you want.

Give your followers and fans an incentive to endorse or share your post or buy your product; freebies, samples, discounts or a competition are all good ways to help get your product into the hands of consumers.

Create several posts that work to support your product launch and diversify your content; shake it up with blogs, press releases, competitions, images, photos and video posts.

Take advantage of videos

Video pitches/demos are another way to easily and visually demonstrate your product. They're also one of the most appealing forms of content that you can use to reach your target audience.

Ensure your video is produced as professionally as possible; remember, the quality of your video will reflect the quality of your product and your business branding as a whole.

Make your video personal and passionate, so that audiences will find it easy to connect and engage with the brand on a more human level.

Keep your video simple and short. It needs to be easy to understand and quick to watch! Kickstarter has lots of winning product videos that you can use as inspiration.

Invest in advertising

Google ads, pay-per-click campaigns and social media ads can all help you stand out online and gain new customers, driving them to your landing/squeeze page.

Advertising doesn't have to be costly and is usually very measurable so consider your options vs. your budget; Google Adwords, for example, is a good first step if you want to control your spend whilst tracking its impact daily or even hourly!

Be sure you're able to accurately track your ROI; this will allow you to measure your success and determine if paid advertising efforts were worth it.

There are so many ways to maximise the launch of your new product or campaign, so it's time to get cracking!