Join the 3D printing revolution for just $699

For $700, you could use it to print your own everything

We've been told how 3D printing is going to revolutionise everything from manufacturing to fashion, but for the most part it has been priced beyond the means of most mortal men (and women).

But online retailer Kogan has brought the new technology to Australia for a budget price. The new da Vinci 1.0 3D printer can now be bought for just $699 through Kogan's online store.

The printer is plug and play, and can print objects up to 20 x 20 x 20 cm, with user replaceable cartridges available in 12 different colours.

There's also an online database of designs that users can build and customise, offering plenty of places to start printing.