Trending

Man puts his life up for sale on eBay

By World of tech  

Then slashes the price when bidding gets too silly

It's amazing what you can buy on eBay these days
It's amazing what you can buy on eBay these days

When Ian Usher, 44, from Canberra, Australia, split up from his wife, he decided a change was in order. To fund that change he put his life on eBay.

For a sum of money, anybody could have bid for Usher's 'life', which included his A$420,000 (£200,000) three-bedroom house in Perth, Western Australia, a trial for his job at a carpet shop, his car, motorbike, clothes and his mates.

But then things got a bit silly. Well, even sillier than putting your life up for sale: the price to be Ian Usher rose to A$2.2 million (£980,000).

The price of life

A statement on his website back (www.alife4sale.com) back in March confirmed that Usher was not happy that people weren't taking the auction seriously, announcing: "Apologies to all, but I guess there are a lot of bored idiots out there.

"Anyway after a long day on the computer, I have decided to pull all bids back as far as the first registered bidder, and the price is back to A$155,000 (£75,000) as I write this ... we are back in the land of common sense and reality, so it's over to you."

Currently, the bid for his life is up to A$300,100 (£145,000) – which is pretty good, considering his house is worth £200,000.

Bidding ends on Saturday 29 June, so if you have the money and fancy a new life, then the life of Usher could be yours.

See more World of tech news