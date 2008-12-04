Odeon launches Europe's first digital IMAXs

Kenra seems pretty happy to be at the Odeon's launch of new digital IMAX cinemas in London

Cinema chain, Odeon opens the door on two new IMAX auditoriums in Greenwich and Wimbledon today, both equipped with IMAX's new digital projection system.

TechRadar is on hand at the launch (and we will bring your our full impressions shortly) and we heartily applaud Odeon's new £1.5million investment, bringing Europe's first cinemas to feature IMAX's digital projection technology to London.

The IMAX auditoriums are open to the public from Friday, 5 December and are capable of showing both IMAX and IMAX 3D presentations, in which "guests will witness crystal-clear images at a level far above ordinary projection standard."

Puts you IN the movies

Odeon's press release adds that: "IMAX's customised auditorium geometry, which includes precise positioning and shape of the IMAX screen, maximises your field of view, creating the effect of putting the guest IN the film."

The cinema's are also equipped with a powerful new audio system that "delivers laser-aligned digital sound to envelop the audience… [with] Proportionate Point Source loudspeaker technology the audience will be able to pinpoint the exact location of a sound."

Odeon CEO, Rupert Gavin added: "Visiting the cinema should be an exciting experience and we continually strive to ensure that's the case for our audiences… with these new screens we are proud to offer a totally premium cinema experience that will truly wow film fans."

If you fancy seeing Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince, Monsters vs Aliens 3D, Under the Sea 3D or the opening film, Madagascar - Escape 2 Africa check www.odeon.co.uk.