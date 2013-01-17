Get the latest on next-gen gaming with tech. magazine

From the big announcements at CES 2013 to the lead up for E3, it's clear that this is a pivotal year for gaming. At last, we're going to see fresh consoles from the big players, but advanced in cloud and mobile gaming means that gamers are going to have more choice than ever before.

This week's tech. magazine looks at the big changes and the contenders aiming to topple Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony, with in depth looks at innovations such as Ouya, Project Shield and Steam Box.

There's even a special feature on the ten biggest gaming innovations, including not one but four Steam-based projects, the new Xbox and even changes to iOS that could take it from mobile OS to video games colossus.

If gaming isn't your bag, there's a special report on how the future of smartphones could see cheaper, less advanced handsets, and how Apple's falling stock could mean a cheaper iPhone is on the horizon. We round up all the latest, including the budget Nokia that's killing its own Lumia range.

In stark contrast, we also have the inside story on how Android could save Windows 8, with a detailed look at Bluestacks. This innovative technology has been snapped up by Lenovo and could turn Windows 8 and Windows RT from sputtering-starters into market leaders.

James Stables, associate editor of tech., said that the issue was packed with the stories that will shape technology this year:

"The changes in gaming are going to have huge ramifications, not only for the fortunes of Sony who will be banking on a blockbuster release of the PS4, but also for iPad users, who could see their tablet become a leading console, too."

