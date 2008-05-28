World's first quantum computer contains teleporter

It may be all Japanese, but quantum entanglement promises computers that process data without delay - trust us.

Believe it or not, teleportation between two separate locales is not only theoretically possible, it has already been achieved many times by, among others, IBM.

Although it’s not a Star Trek teleporter, the transfer of basic data on the state of photons from one quantum particle to another opens the possibility for quantum computing – a theory that has just been demonstrated for the first time ever.

Delays eliminated

Scientists at NTT and Osaka University have managed to combine teleportation, where the condition, or state, of a photon is instantly transferred between distant quanta, with a form of regulation known as a controlled-NOT gate to teleport four photons and use them in calculations.

Although the details of how entangled pairs of photons operate is way beyond the scope of a short report, the results produced by the Japanese group are encouraging enough to promise larger-scale quantum computing on a practical level.

Applications they are considering include encrypted communications for voting or payments, where data is guaranteed to be both secure and instantly communicable.