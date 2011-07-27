Scientists create first transparent phone battery

Researchers at Stanford University have created what is thought to be the world's first transparent battery, indicating that invisible devices may be an imminent possibility.

Inside the lithium-ion battery is a tight mesh of electrodes that are so tightly packed that they appear invisible to the naked eye and the outside is made of a fully transparent polymer called Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS). The result is a thin, flexible, barely visible battery.

With transparent displays already in development for televisions and phones, making the inner workings equally as see-through was the next logical step.

Now you see me, now you don't

At the moment these batteries only have about half of the energy of a regular battery, but further development could improve on that.

Yi Cui, a developer from the project, said: "Its cost could be similar to those of regular batteries, especially if we use low cost metals"

There are a number of applications that this new transparent battery could have, particularly being able to study what is happening inside batteries while they are at work.

The designers have filed for a patent but Mr Cui has set his sights on big things: "I want to talk to Steve Jobs about this. I want a transparent iPhone!"

But sure, fully transparent phones sound good in theory - as long as you remember where you put them.

Check out the video of the transparent battery from Stanford University below.

Via dvice