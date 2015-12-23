Merry Christmas from the robot reindeers that will inevitably enslave us

We did it. We made it to the end of another year without a robot uprising. Well done everyone on continuing to assert your dominance as a species, you did great.

But the rise of the machines is inevitable, and robotics company Boston Dynamics wants us to remember that fact as we spend Christmas with our loved ones. It just put out a video of Santa Claus being pulled by three of its 'Spot' dogs, which you can see below.

Just look at the way they move. I'm no psychologist, but to me that's the body language of some disgruntled robots just waiting for the signal to turn on Santa and kick Christmas to the curb.

Of course, there was only one robot-related video that really mattered this year: the compilation of bots falling over at the DARPA Robotics Challenge.

One day the tables will turn and these very robots will be chuckling over videos of humans making idiots of themselves.

Until then, what are they going to do, fall on us? Haha, stupid robots.