Google buys stake in head-mounted display manufacturer

A subsidiary of Himax Technologies, the manufacturer behind chip production for head-mounted displays such as Google Glass, has had a chunk of its company bought by Google.

The exact stake of Himax Google now owns is 6.3%, with Google also having the option to purchase a further 8.5% if the honeymoon continues.

Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax, said: "Beginning the second quarter of this year, we had already begun expanding capacity to meet demand for our LCOS product line. This investment from Google further validates our commitment to developing breakthrough technologies and state‐of‐the‐art production facilities."

The investment suggests that Google is serious about Google Glass and how popular it could potentially be. For more information, check out our Glass hands-on right here.

