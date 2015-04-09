5 things you need to know about big data

Data scientists are tasked with handling the data sets on offer and producing insights from them, and for anyone looking to kick off a career the news is good: the skills gap for data scientists is currently huge. Research from Gartner found that 85% of companies on the Fortune 500 list will fail to exploit data in an effective way in 2015 and deciding how to bridge this gap is critical for enterprises to realise the benefits of big data.

Accenture, meanwhile, carried out a year-long research project on data scientists and found that the United States will create around 39,000 new jobs for analytical experts through 2015, but will only actually be able to assign candidates to 23% of those roles.

An easy way to fill in the gaps is, obviously, to train and promote from within although this depends on the right training being in place as well as having the "right" people within the organisation in the first place. The other way is education.

One such educational institution trying to help is the European Data Science Academy, which is an online platform for training data scientists across Europe. It claims that the demand for professionals with the skills to manage big data will grow by 160% by 2020 and has already secured a €2.9 million (£2.2 million, or $3.25 million) investment from the EU to run a range of courses, which get underway in late 2015. More schemes like this are also in the pipeline and they can only help to address the shortfall.