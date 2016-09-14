Domino's new Zero Click app will order a pizza for you in 10 seconds

Arguably one of the most important technological breakthroughs of our time (yes, even better than the KFC photo bucket), the new Zero Click app from Domino's now makes it easier than ever to get a piping hot pizza delivered right to your door.

By simply opening the app on your smartphone, Zero Click starts a 10-second countdown that will automatically finalise the order of your favourite pizza once the clock reaches zero. Don't worry – you can cancel the order at any time during the countdown, and you can even use TouchID to prevent accidental orders.

Sure, taking your phone out and opening an app sounds like a lot of work, but when you consider that opening it on iPhone is as easy as saying "Hey Siri, open Zero Click," even the laziest person should be satisfied.

How does it know your favourite pie? Well, while it would've been extra awesome for the app to display psychic abilities (next update perhaps?), that information is actually added by you during the creation of your Pizza Profile – a process you only have to go through once after your initial install.

Zero Click is available now on the App Store and the Google Play store.