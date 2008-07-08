Footballer slips up on Facebook

Dis is Facebook - Da way to get fyrd

An 18-year-old Crystal Palace footballer posted messages on Facebook about his forthcoming trial with a rival football club, sparking anger from his current employers.

Ashley-Paul Robinson wrote "Ashley-Paul is goin fulham on monday. If i pull dis off im on dis ting" on his status, which was meant for his network of 194 friends.

But the status was actually visible to 2.7m users in the London network, who would have all been impressed by his clear grasp of the English language.

Status mistake

He later changed the message to: "Ashley-Paul is travling 2 Bath With Fulham Fingers Crossed."

He realised his mistake later, totally rectifying the situation with: "Ashley-Paul has been very naughty lol!"

However, Crystal Palace were less than impressed, stating: "It's pretty embarrassing for the club that this guy is telling the world he's looking to leave the club," said a Palace source to The Guardian.

"Perhaps someone should tell him to be a bit more private about what he's putting on the internet."