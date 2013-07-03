Brekkie Bytes: The best news from Wednesday night

The Samsung Galaxy S4 has already proven itself to be one of the best phones of the year. But it's so damn big! Can lightning strike twice with the Galaxy S4 mini? Our review says yes.

The Korean electronics giant actually dominated headlines overnight like it's dominating Android marketshare. First off, we learned that the oft-rumoured Samsung Smart Watch is set to be known as the Samsung Gear.

Perhaps more surprising was the news that Samsung has bought out Boxee, bolstering its streaming TV offering. More surprising than the fact that its first handset to run the new mobile OS Tizen has been delayed, anyhow.

Of course, it wasn't all Samsung. Microsoft made headlines with some Windows 8.1 tidbits, including an in-depth look at Windows 8.1 Mail app and news that the Windows 8.1 Photos app is losing Flickr and Facebook support.