Brekkie Bytes: The best news from Thursday night

The single worst thing about Xbox Live is the army of prepubescent kids who talk trash any time you get online. Microsoft is apparently going to fix this with the Xbox One by dumping all the trolls into their own rooms so they can be douchebags to each other.

Of course, you'll need to provide your own headset either way, with Microsoft confirming it won't be bundling a headset with the already-expensive new console.

Dell may be struggling a bit in the PC market, but that doesn't it mean it can't jump on a bandwagon. The company has dropped some serious hints that it's looking to get into the wearable tech game. Anyone want a made-to-order smart watch?

There were plenty of upcoming smartphone leaks overnight as well. Whether it's the Nokia Lumia 1020's 41MP camera or the HTC One Mini and HTC One Max appearing on an O2 roadmap in the UK, there is going to be plenty of cool phones landing later this year.

One phone that probably doesn't make the "cool" category is the BlackBerry Q5, which only managed a 3-star review.