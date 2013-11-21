Brace yourself: Kim Dotcom has made an EDM album

Very humble, that artwork. Very humble indeed.

Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload, founder of Mega, founder of Baboom, jailbird, political troubadour and internet Person of Interest, is releasing an album next year.

"It's called Good Times and it's electronic dance music — not techno. It's basically like what the Black Eyed Peas do. It's poppy dance music that you would listen to in the clubs," Dotcom told Wired.

And if that's not enough to convince you to avoid it at all costs, he added that he provided some vocals that "sound like crap" but "fortunately there's a thing called Auto-Tune so they make it sound OK."

Whet your appetite with Dotcom's first single Dance. Or stick pins in your ears. Whichever you prefer.

More blips

Throw your blips in the air like you just don't care.