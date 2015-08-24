Big names in tech to kickoff Stephen Colbert's Late Show

Stephen Colbert's run on CBS's Late Show will start with a few tech-focused bangs when it debuts in September.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will make guest appearances during the show's first week starting on September 8.

The two tech industry giants will each take their turn in the hot seat for an interview with Colbert and his signature flavor of witty comedy. Musk will join on Wednesday, September 9, and is likely to discuss the recent SpaceX reusable rocket tests. If we're lucky, maybe Colbert will hop into a Tesla Motors Model S. Musk will appear in the episode along with actress Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. A nice mix of tech, movies and music.

Travis Kalanick, on the other hand, shares the lonely bill with musician Toby Keith. It's hard to say what Kalanick will discuss during the TV spot aside from Uber's never-ending battle with local government and its modes of transportation. Here's to hoping this is episode goes heavy on the sketches to fill in for the sparse guest list.

Even if their high-profile business ventures don't interest you, it's usually a fun time to see executives in a different light, having to roll with the punches a bit. Who knows, given Stephen Colbert's rapport (heh) with big tech companies, each could be saving some sort of announcement for the show.