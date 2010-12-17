5 awesome 3D things to do this weekend and beyond

It's been a long time coming for many of us – 28 years to be precise – but Tron: Legacy finally hits cinemas in the UK this week.

The movie has been shot in 3D from the ground up, so it is a very good showcase of what the technology is capable of.

Couple this with the fact that you get two Jeff Bridges for the price of one (a bearded and younger version) and what you have is a recipe for three-dimensional success

Tron: Legacy may be our number one 3D thing to go and watch this week, but there's also four frankly awesome more things 3D-wise that you can see and do.

Don't believe us? Then read on…

1 Tron: Legacy

It may have a first time director and no sign of Tron Man, but Tron: Legacy does a decent job of taking up the slack left by the original Tron movie.

Yes that does mean an almost incomprehensible plot and the most bizarre Michael Sheen performance you will ever see, but the 3D visuals and soaring Daft Punk soundtrack more than make up for one or two niggles.

For the best experience, head down to an IMAX to see the movie.

Reasons to watch:

It's got Jeff Bridges in it

The 3D Tron bike face-off is pretty special

Olivia Wilde popping out of the screen is not bad thing

2 Chelsea vs Man Utd

It's arguably the biggest game of the season so far between two teams who have had mixed bag of fortune of late.

Man Utd are certainly the favourites to win, given they are top of the league and celebrating the fact they haven't lost this season. Chelsea will be wanting to exorcise the demons, however, and put an end to their worst streak in 10 years.

Sky is showing the game in 3D, so get yourself to a pub or switch on your shiny new 3DTV to get close to the action.

When's it on: Sunday 19 December, 3.30pm

Reasons to watch:

It's the biggest game of the year

3D football is mighty impressive

Watching Drogba firing in the winning goal in 3D will be satisfying (hopefully)

3 Dance, Dance, Dance

So good they had to name it three times, Dance, Dance, Dance is a Sky Arts production that's filled with – you've guessed it – dance choreography.

Arlene Philips is the host and folks from the English National Ballet will be dancing for your 3D entertainment.

Even if you are not a dance aficionado, the spectacle of seeing it in 3D is more than enough to keep you entertained.

Reasons to watch:

Ballet in 3D – check out those pirouettes

It's a decent change from watching sport or movies

Sky told 3DRadar it is some of the best footage they have ever filmed

4 The Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader

A big screen adaptation of CS Lewis' classic book hits cinemas this week, offering up a decent slice of fantasy that will get your kids to stop talking about Christmas for at least two hours.

Most of the cast from the previous two outings are back and they are joined by animated mouse Reepicheep and cousin Eustace.

It's the first 3D outing for Narnia, but don't expect it to be the last.

Reasons to watch:

Aslan is back – and he is in 3D

Director Michael Apted is one of England's finest

The CGI couple with 3D will keep kids captivated

5 Buy a Panasonic 3D TV – get Avatar 3D

Panasonic dropped the bombshell this week that to get yourself a copy of Avatar 3D, then you will have to purchase a Panasonic 3D product.

The company has the rights to the movie tied up all the way till 2012, so buying one of its products is the only way to get a Blu-ray 3D copy of the movie – unless of course you want to go to eBay and buy one for a few hundred quid.

Our choice of a Panasonic 3D? It's got to be the TX-P65VT20B.

Reasons to buy: