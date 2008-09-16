2012 Olympics IT chief chosen

If in doubt, digitally create it

The 2012 Olympics organisers have named a man from Co-op Financial Services to be their IT chief for the London games.

Gerry Pennell will leave his current role as executive director of business transformation and shared services, to oversee the work of key contractors like BT and IBM.

Pennell, a former Chief Information Officer at Co-operative group has also been ICT director at Co-operative Financial Services and has held senior positions at Barclays Bank and accountants Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Commonwealth knowledge

Of more relevance was Pennell's direction of the tech support for the Manchester Commonwealth Games back in 2002 – a sporting occasion that is widely seen as a major success.

"I'm joining LOCOG at an exciting time, as London officially becomes the next Summer Host City," said Pennell.

"I'm looking forward to leading a strong team and delivering a technology solution which underpins a truly memorable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012."