Wolfenstein II The New Colossus sees the Nazi regime take over the US

Bethesda has unveiled a new Wolfenstein game, named Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, at its presentation at this year’s E3 conference.

From the reveal trailer it seems as though the game will be set in the United States and will follow a group of rebels as they attempt to overthrow a Nazi occupation.

Familiar themes from the series appear to be making a return, including dual weilding weapons and brutal melee kills.

However beyond the over-the-top action that the series is known for, there were also some more surreal elements, such as a character hallucinating as a result of having taken hard drugs.

You can check out the full trailer below. The game will be released in on October 27, 2017.