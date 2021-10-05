Windows 11 is a "new era for the PC" says Microsoft

Microsoft has celebrated the launch of Windows 11 as the company unveils its latest landmark release.

Heralding its new offering as "an exciting milestone in the history of Windows", Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices noted that, "a new era for the PC begins today".

In a company blog post, Panay added that "there's never been a better time to buy a PC", and that, "whether it’s to work, create, connect, learn or play, the PC will continue to play a relevant and lasting role in our lives."

Windows 11 launch

Windows 11 is the first major upgrade to the software platform since the launch of Windows 10 back in July 2015, and so marks a crucial point for Microsoft.

With over a billion users, Microsoft will be keen to make sure the new software is rolled out to as many devices as possible, as quickly as possible. However, issues have already been reported concerning the system requirements for Windows 11, with a recent report finding that many business devices won't be able to run the new release due to outdated hardware.

Panay noted that the last few weeks have seen new Windows 11 devices unveiled by most of the top PC manufacturers, including the likes of Asus, HP and Lenovo, with Acer, Dell and Samsung set to follow soon..

Microsoft has also revealed a host of its own in-house Surface devices that it says are specifically designed to get the most out of Windows 11.

"No other ecosystem has the breadth and scale that the Windows ecosystem does to meet the needs of people whether they’re creators, developers, students and educators, business and gamers at every price point and in every form factor," noted Panay.

Windows 11 doesn't just bring updates and upgrades to security, gaming, hybrid working, but also a brand new look to your software - you can find out more in our full Windows 11 review.

"We are grateful to our entire ecosystem of partners who have played important roles in helping us prepare to get Windows 11 into the hands of our customers around the world. From OEM and app partners, to silicon, to retail, to our Windows Insiders, a launch of this global scale could not be achieved without them," said Panay.

"On behalf of the entire team, we are pumped to bring you Windows 11, the Windows that brings you closer to what you love. We look forward to seeing the dreams and ideas you bring to life with Windows 11. This is just the beginning."