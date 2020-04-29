Windows 10 Your Phone app could soon offer a nifty feature for music lovers

Microsoft’s Your Phone app continues to be fleshed out with further nifty features, the latest of which will reportedly be the ability to see the music currently playing on your smartphone from your Windows 10 desktop – and possibly more, eventually.

As spotted by Italian tech site Aggiornamenti Lumia, the source of a fair few Windows-related leaks, an unreleased version of the Your Phone app shows an option to display the audio currently being played on the handset.

Your Phone is getting "Show audio currently playing from my phone" pic.twitter.com/ubJUZf4b4RApril 29, 2020

In other words, you’ll be able to see the name of the song at a glance from your PC without picking up your phone, and as per a follow-up tweet from the Italian site, you’ll also be able to view the relevant album art (if there is any) for the track.

More to come?

As MSPowerUser, which spotted the tweets, points out, it seems a short step from here to give users the ability to play, pause or skip songs, or indeed implement other media-related controls.

Presumably the feature will be rolling out in the near future, with any luck – although there’s no guarantee – but if so it would be another good reason why the Your Phone app will mean you don’t have to look at your phone nearly as much.

Your Phone already offers the ability to make phone calls as well as send texts directly from your Windows 10 desktop, and other smart features are planned like the ability to easily transfer files from your Android phone to PC (or vice versa).