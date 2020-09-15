Windows 10 update now forces you to install one of its most divisive tools

The latest Windows 10 updates appears to be forcibly installing Microsoft Edge onto user devices - whether they want it or not.

Microsoft has recently released two new Windows 10 updates which it says must be installed by all users, but also install the company's browser as part of doing so.

The download is identified in Windows Update as, "2020-08 Microsoft Edge Update for Windows 10 version 2004 (KB4576754)", and affects Windows 10 versions 1809, 1903, 1909, and 2004. A second update named KB4576753 is exclusively for Windows 10 1803 and will also install the new Microsoft Edge.

The move looks to be part of the Windows 10 maker's plans to remove Microsoft Edge Legacy with its new Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft says the latest version will be installed when users start up Edge for the first time, and user data from older versions of the browser will be carried over.

This includes Start menu pins, tiles and shortcuts, but also taskbar pins and shortcuts - although the new Microsoft Edge will be both pinned to the taskbar and have a shortcut added to the desktop.

Users can uninstall the new Microsoft Edge, but it will involve delving into command line functions, so you may be better off leaving it for now.

Microsoft has been desperately trying to push users towards Edge as it looks to keep pace with the likes of Google Chrome, Apple's Safari, and Mozilla Firefox. The latest figures from Netmarketshare show Edge in third place behind Chrome and Firefox in terms of user numbers, taking 7.23% of global users.

This push has even included a nod to nostalgia, with Edge 85 including a new mode that emulates Internet Explorer so you can browse old legacy websites that won't run in modern browsers.

The company is also reportedly planning to launch an in-built price comparison tool and coupon autofill features to Microsoft Edge to make it more appealing to online shoppers.

Via Bleeping Computer