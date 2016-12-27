LG G6 might go on sale earlier than expected

LG may release its next flagship smartphone earlier than usual, according to a new report.

The LG G6, successor to the LG G5, will go on sale in late February or early March, a month before LG's "G" series phones typically launch, say industry insiders speaking with ETnews.

The LG G5, for one, was announced at MWC in February of this year but didn't release until April. The LG G4 also went on sale in the month of April. If this new report proves true, the LG G6 will buck the series' spring-release trend.

LG's reasons for the earlier-than-normal launch are reportedly due to timing and sales: It feels its previous releases have come too late in the year, and it wants to grab a larger chunk of the market by putting its premier handset on sale sooner.

It could get a little help from rival Samsung in that regard if the Galaxy S8 launch is delayed until April, as recent rumors suggest.

If the LG G6 launches in early 2017, customers are likely in for a device that drops the modular design of the LG G5. Instead, they'll be treated to a premium, waterproof phone that could also feature wireless charging.

We should learn all about the LG G6 at MWC 2017, and it's there LG will likely spill just when the new phone goes on sale. If you're holding out for the device, it sounds like you won't have much longer to wait.