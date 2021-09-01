Will Moon Knight feature a Hulk cameo? Mark Ruffalo weighs in

Mark Ruffalo has teased the possibility of Bruce Banner/The Hulk making a cameo appearance in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight TV show for Disney Plus.

The MCU star was responding to speculation that the two superheroes would cross paths in the Oscar Isaac-starring series – and he hasn't exactly put those rumors to bed.

On August 27, images emerged online that showed Ruffalo and Isaac were staying at the same hotel in Budapest, which is where Moon Knight is currently being filmed. As you might expect, Marvel fans put two and two together and suggested that the Hulk would appear in Moon Knight's TV show in some capacity.

Pics of Oscar Isaac and Mark Ruffalo, in front of the same hotel in Budapest, were posted within an hour of each other on Instagram. Hmm, makes me wonder if Bruce Banner might just make an appearance in MOON KNIGHT… 🤔📷: @dora_magyari (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/fO69yO6lPJAugust 27, 2021 See more

It wasn't long before news outlets, including ScreenRant, ran with the story. Now, four days after initial rumors did the rounds online, Ruffalo has seemingly teased the prospect of such speculation being true.

Taking to his personal Twitter account on August 31, Ruffalo linked to ScreenRant's article before writing: "As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way."

Ruffalo's comment is an amusing call back to his infamous spoiling of previous Marvel movies including Avengers: Infinity War. However, with Ruffalo remaining coy on the speculation, it's possible that Bruce Banner will turn up in Moon Knight even if it's in a post-credits scene or cameo role.

Analysis: could Bruce Banner become the Nick Fury of Marvel's Disney Plus shows?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

If the rumors prove to be true, it shouldn't come as a complete surprise that Bruce Banner might appear in Moon Knight.

As the MCU's resident genius scientist (now that Tony Stark is no longer around), Banner may be the go-to individual for all weird and surreal happenings in the MCU.

It's likely that he's still recovering from his injuries in Avengers: Endgame so, until he's fully healed, we might see more of Banner or Professor Hulk rather than, well, the volatile Hulk.

That puts Banner/Professor Hulk in a unique situation. If he's no good in a fight for the time being, his intellect and research will be of greater importance than ever before. Looking into new superheroes and other phenomena, then, will become Banner's primary objective, which may put him on a collision course with plenty of the MCU's newest heroes.

We already know that Banner will appear in Marvel's She-Hulk TV show for Disney Plus, but what about other productions?

If Banner also shows up in Moon Knight, he could become the Nick Fury of Marvel's Disney Plus shows – an experienced head who can help to shape the MCU's latest batch of heroes and be a shoulder to lean on.

Fury himself (aka Samuel L. Jackson) will be preoccupied with issues in the forthcoming Secret Invasion TV series. So who would be better than Banner to step up and lead the likes of She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and Ironheart from the sidelines?

He could help Ironheart (aka Riri Williams) make a better suit that uses Tony Stark's technology and he has familial ties to She-Hulk (he's the cousin of Jennifer Walters). He could also conduct tests on Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) to unlock her true potential, while he has some knowledge of the supernatural that may aid Moon Knight (Marc Spector) with his abilities.

In our opinion, Banner is ideally placed to act as an oracle of sorts for Marvel's next slate of TV-based superheroes and adopt a Nick Fury-like position as their mentor.

Sure, we could be completely wrong in our predictions, but we think it would be very cool if this is the direction that Marvel takes Banner's character in. It would give him a unique arc and show he still has a bigger role to play in the MCU moving forward beyond basic superheroics.