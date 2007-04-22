Wi-Fi smog threatens Britain's school kids

The UK's leading health protection watchdog wants a formal investigation into the dangers of Wi-Fi networks in state schools. So, says an Independent on Sunday report .

The chairman of the Health Protection Agency, Sir William Stewart, is lobbying for an official investigation into the possible ill effects of Wi-Fi, according to the Independent. These effects including cancer and premature senility, of Wi-Fi networks on children.

The Independent also claims that the 35,000-strong Professional Association of Teachers will appeal directly to Alan Johnson, the Education Secretary, requesting an official inquiry.

As many as fourth fifths of state secondary schools and over half of primary schools already have Wi-Fi networks. It's thought little or no formal research into the possible health impact of such networks on children has been carried out.

However, some scientists such as Professor Olle Johansson, of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, have serious concerns about the widespread use of Wi-Fi. Professor Johansson believes the health risks posed by such networks are well documented in "thousands" of articles in scientific journals.

What's more, local government authorities in several European countries, including the city of Salzburg in Austria have reportedly banned or limited the use of Wi-Fi networks in schools.

Concerns over wireless networking in schools are the latest in a string of controversial wireless technology-related health scares, the most highly publicised of which are microwave emissions from mobile phone handsets and telecommunications masts.

Caption: The report concerning the alleged threat Wi-Fi poses to school children is one of a number of articles investigating the safety of wireless networking in this weekend's independent newspaper.