Where to watch Utopia: Stream every episode online

Adapted from a British series of the same name, Utopia is written by Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl. If you find dark sci-fi thrillers intriguing, you’ll want to watch Utopia.

Air dates: 2020 Total seasons: 1 (8 episodes) Creators: Gillian Flynn, David Fincher Cast: John Cusack, Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, Cory Michael Smith

This conspiracy thriller tracks a group of young adults who are searching for a mysterious underground graphic novel, Utopia. As the group get deeper into their investigation, bigger predators join the hunt: an influential business magnate, someone from the Department of Homeland Security, and of course, a bunch of trained assassins.

But that’s not all. A dangerous new disease has started spreading rapidly across the country.

With all this chaos, what’s driving these folk to find a comic? It turns out that its prequel, Dystopia, predicted many of the dangerous pandemics that have broken out. The newer comic, Utopia, is believed to predict an upcoming catastrophe.

Since it just has eight episodes, you’ll run through this gripping thriller in no time. Let’s take a look at how you can watch Utopia online in your country.

Where to watch Utopia online for free with Prime Video

Utopia is an Amazon Original, so you’ll find all the episodes on Amazon Prime Video . Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming platform and is available to all members of Amazon Prime. Amazon provides a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers. Students, in particular, can receive a six-month trial. The subscription comes with a host of benefits, like free same-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, unlimited streaming of films and TV shows, access to millions of songs, and many other impressive offers. If you subscribe after the trial, it’ll cost $12.99/month or $119/year to become a member of Amazon Prime in the US. In the UK, it’ll be £7.99/month or £79/year. In the US and the UK, you have the option of subscribing only to Prime Video for a lower fee. This way, you don’t need to pay for the entire Amazon Prime membership. Subscribing only to Prime Video costs $8.99/month in the US and £5.99/month in the UK. For subscribers in Canada, the monthly subscription is $7.99 and the annual subscription is $79. Residents of Quebec don’t get a free trial, but they can get a two-month membership for $7.99/month. Prime Australia subscribers will be charged $6.99/month or $59/year. Amazon Prime Video is available across a wide variety of devices. You can use it on smart TVs, like LG, Sony, Samsung, Fire TV, and Apple TV, and it’s compatible with Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, like the PS4, PS5, and Xbox One. You can also access Amazon Prime Video on iOS and Android devices and your web browser.

Where else can I watch I watch Utopia online

Utopia is an Amazon Original and is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show may not be available in all countries, but Amazon Prime users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can stream it for free.

How to watch Utopia online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

