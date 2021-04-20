Where to watch Game of Thrones: stream every episode and season online

The biggest TV drama of the last decade, HBO’s smash-hit fantasy TV epic Game of Thrones went from being a cult hit to worldwide phenomenon watched by millions over the course of its eight seasons.

Based on George RR Martin's door-stopper A Song Of Fire and Ice books, the HBO-produced show follows the story of the battle for control of the coveted Iron Throne across the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. And you can enter that world with ease from pretty much anywhere - and we'll explain where in our guide on how to watch Game of Thrones online.

Responsible for phrases like "winter is coming" and "valar morghulis" entering the common lexicon, its mix of backstabbing plots, dragons and 80s action movie levels of sex proved irresistible for 'one-more episode' binge watching.

The show also made global stars of its ensemble cast, with the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams becoming household names, with Peter Dinklage going on to win an Emmy for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

If you're looking to return to Westeros or dipping in to the show for the first time, then HBO Max is one of the popular platforms where you can watch Game of Thrones. If that’s not an option for you, there are other platforms where the show can be streamed around the world, and we’ll go over that in this article.

Where to watch Game of Thrones online in the US

In the US, you’ll find all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max. A monthly subscription will cost you $14.99 a month (which you can quit at any time you wish) and give you access to a vast library of terrific shows and films, like Zack Snyder's Justice League, True Detective, and Adventure Time. What’s more, all feature films from Warner Bros. Pictures will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their theatrical release, so you can catch your favorite movie premieres from anywhere. HBO Max can be used on several devices, including Samsung TV, Apple TV, Windows PC, and Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can sign up and start watching straight away on the HBO Max website. Game of Thrones is also available on the standard HBO streaming service (earlier known as HBO Now), which costs the same as HBO Max. You can stream the show through Amazon Prime, but only If you’ve added HBO on your Prime Video Channels. DirecTV too has Game of Thrones. A subscription will cost you $64.99/month for 12 months (plus applicable taxes).

(Image credit: HBO)

Where to watch Game of Thrones online: stream every episode in the UK

You can stream Game of Thrones on two platforms in the UK. Now TV has all the episodes of the fantasy show and offers a 7-day free trial to users, which is enough time to consume the entire show. In case you can’t, a subscription will cost you £9.99/month. Sky Go has Game of Thrones too. If you’re a customer of Sky TV, then you’ll have free access to Sky Go. If you're tempted to go all out on your TV plan, then check out TechRadar's guide to today's best Sky TV deals and packages.

How to watch Game of Thrones online in Canada

In Canada, Crave is the only platform where Game of Thrones can be streamed. You’ll find all episodes of the series here. A subscription will set you back CA$9.99/month (plus applicable taxes). Crave offers its subscribers some of the best TV shows from HBO’s catalog.

Where to stream Game of Thrones: watch every episode online in Australia