It's now impossible to buy AirPods Max from Apple in 2020

You won't be able to buy the new AirPods Max directly from Apple on December 15, according to the official Apple Store inventory updates.

In fact, if you hesitated on Apple's peculiar-looking noise-canceling headphones, it's unlikely to arrive in 2020. AirPods Max restock in the US will ship in 12 to 14 weeks, showing us an estimated delivery date of March 5 to March 19. That's a long wait.

In the UK, most AirPods Max colors show a delivery date of January 7 – the Sky Blue model is 12 to 14 weeks out, indicating it may be the most popular color option. In Australia, every version of the AirPods Max has been pushed back to 2021 except for Pink, which may arrive by December 23, according to the Apple Store estimate.

Not all hope is lost if you want to buy the AirPods Max before Christmas. Other retailers – besides the Apple Store – may be able to deliver the headphones in time. So far, we're seeing them in stock at Best Buy and Target in the US.

We'll continue to add more retailers with AirPods Max inventory to the list above as availability expands, but don't count out the Apple Store completely. As we've seen with the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are nearly impossible to find in stock, your best shot to buying the new AirPods headphone may be to order them for in-store pick-up – if time slots suddenly open up.