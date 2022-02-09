When is West Side Story coming to Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

It's official: West Side Story is coming to Disney Plus. Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the legendary musical will launch on the streamer soon, too, after its release date was finally revealed.

The 21st-century remake of the original 1957 broadway musical, which was also turned into a classic movie in 1961, seems like it's well worth a watch. That is, if you factor in West Side Story's recent nominations on the 2022 awards circuit. Indeed, Spielberg's incarnation was recently nominated for seven Oscars, 11 Critics' Choice Awards, and five BAFTAs. It's also up for multiple gongs at many other ceremonies, but the big trio is where it'll hope to secure some of the world's most sought-after prizes.

But we digress. You're here because you want to know when West Side Story will be released on Disney Plus. Below, you'll find out exactly when it'll arrive on the streamer. You can also read up on how you can watch a TV special, which charts Spielberg's vision for his West Side Story movie.

Rachel Zegler portrays Maria in West Side Story's remake. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

West Side Story will launch on Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 2. That's less than a month from now, and only a few weeks before the 2022 BAFTA and Academy Award ceremonies. So, it seems like it'll be the perfect time to check it out if you haven't already.

The movie will debut on Disney's streaming platform in the US, UK, and most other international countries where the service is available. Meanwhile, West Side Story will also be released in theaters in Taiwan on Wednesday, March 9, and in Japan on Wednesday, March 30.

While fans wait for West Side Story's arrival on Disney Plus, there is some musical content that they can enjoy right now.

A one-hour ABC special titled "Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20" is currently available to stream on Disney Plus. The feature goes behind-the-scenes on the film's production, with interviews from Spielberg and the cast, as well as Puerta Rican actors, artists, and journalists whose lives have been impacted by West Side Story. The special also includes one of the last-ever interviews with legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, who passed away in November 2021.

West Side Story Disney Plus: Premier Access

Will West Side Story be a Disney Plus Premier Access title?

West Side Story strides onto Disney Plus in March 2022. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

No. As West Side Story has already been released in theaters – it originally launched in December 2021 – it won't be a Disney Plus Premier Access title.

That means that all current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch it for free from March 2. If you're not signed up for Disney Plus yet, you can find out more in our subscription guide.