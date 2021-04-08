WhatsApp uses new stickers to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

To help promote vaccination, and to create something of a sense of community around those getting a jab, WhatsApp has teamed up with the WHO and launched a new Vaccines For All sticker pack.

The move comes as governments around the world try to encourage as many people as possible to take one of the various COVID-19 vaccinations that are available to help combat the pandemic. WhatsApp says it wants to give users a "fun and creative way to connect and privately express the joy, relief, and hope" about the jabs.

This is far from being the first sticker pack that WhatsApp has launched, and neither it is the first time the company has teamed up with the World Health Authority. Last year saw the launch of the Together At Home pack which was designed to encourage people to stay at home while lockdowns were implemented.

The latest sticker pack is in a similar vein, featuring pastel-hued cartoony images which it is hoped will spread the vaccination message in a fun and accessible way to people of all ages. As well as encouraging people to get vaccinated, WhatsApp says the sticker also enable people to show their appreciation for healthcare works who have done so much during the pandemic.

Jab jab jab

For WhatsApp users, the arrival of the Vaccines For All sticker pack is a very visible sign of the company's work to help with the coronavirus pandemic. But there is also more going on behind the scenes. In a blog post about COVID-19, WhatsApp says:

We want to help governments and international organizations connect as many people around the world to vaccine information and services as possible, especially those in hard-to-reach places or in marginalized groups. We've also waived the fees that come from sending messages through our WhatsApp Business API.

If you are looking for the stick pack, though, you will find it in with all versions of the app.

Via AndroidCentral