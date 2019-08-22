West Indies vs India live stream: how to watch 2019 Test cricket series from anywhere

Having lost all three T20 clashes and two ODIs of India's tour, the West Indies will be hoping to turn things around in the series with the longer format of the game this week. India, meanwhile, begin the two-match Test series with an eye on their first ever win across all formats whilst playing in the Caribbean. It should make for some compelling Test match cricket, and you can watch the whole thing from pretty much anywhere with a West Indies vs India live stream.

West Indies vs India - where and when The dates, times and venues for the two-match Test series are as follows: 1st Test Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua - August 22 to 26 2nd Test Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica - August 30 to September 3 Each match starts at 9.30am local time. So that's 7pm IST and 2.30pm BST each day of the first Test and 8pm IST and 3.30pm BST for the second Test.

The task ahead for the Windies looks all the more bleak when taking into account that they'll be facing a team who have beaten them in 21 consecutive Test matches. The uncapped Shamarh Brooks and Rahkeem Cornwall have both been drafted into the West Indies squad, while John Campbell retains his place following his Test debut earlier this year

For India skipper Virat Kohli there's history to be made - a win would be his 27th as skipper, a figure that would draw him level with his predecessor MS Dhoni. Should he manage to hit a century, it would draw him level on 19 with Australia's Ricky Ponting on the list of most Test centuries as a captain (although he has some way to go to match South Africa's Graeme Smith's 25 as skipper).

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of these red ball encounters. We'll tell you how to grab a West Indies vs India live stream from virtually anywhere on Earth.

Live stream West Indies vs India away from your country

In the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the Test series matches between the West Indies vs India? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overaseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dubious website.

How to watch the Test series in India

If you're in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will be showing play from the series live. In particular, you're looking at the Sony Ten channel. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is set to start each day at 7pm New Dehli time during the first Test and 8pm during the second.

How to watch India vs West Indies in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have lucked out, as it looks like coverage of the Test series will be available on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports.

How stream West Indies vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show the Test series in the UK with play split over Sky Sports Mix and the network's red button service. Broadcasts on Sky Sports Mix will also be available via Sky Go if you're hoping to watch on phone, laptop or tablet If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access to the start of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the West Indies vs India Test series in Australia

Things are a little more straight forward for cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from the Caribbean. In addition to Fox Sports, the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs West Indies, with the action starting at 11.30pm AEST each day during the first Test and 12.30am during the second Test. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an West Indies vs India live stream in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show India's tour of the West Indies in NZ. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

