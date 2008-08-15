London crime map trialled

How did your borough do?

The Metropolitan police has found a unique use for Google maps in its latest crime-fighting initiative.

Using Google Maps technology, the Met has unveiled a trial crime map that relays burglary, vehicle crime and robbery statistics for each of London's boroughs.

Southwark high, Richmond low

The South of London fared pretty poorly in the crime levels stakes, with Southwark housing the biggest crime levels, and categorised as High. The boroughs of Richmond and Harrow saw some of London's lowest crime levels, categorised as below average.

The website, though in its trial stages, is part of Boris Johnson's initiative to highlight and hopefully comb out London's crime problems.

You can view the website, by pointing your browser to: maps.met.police.uk.