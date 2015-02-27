The Apple Watch will be on your wrist by 'early April'

Apple Watch details are coming left, right and center at the moment; we have a pretty good idea of what we'll be getting come launch day.

The actual release date, however, has been a bit of a mystery – all we've seen so far is Tim Cook saying it will be available in April this year.

New information from MacRumors has suggested the Apple Watch will be seeing an early April release after a "reliable source" said Apple is planning to ship Apple Watches to distribution points in the first few days of April.

The release would then come on a date between April 6 and April 10, but it seems this is only for those in the US.

Not long now

There are currently no details for other territories just yet but we do know Apple is hosting an event on March 9 in Berlin, which we believe will be centered around the watch.

Apple is expected to share more details about the wearable in Berlin, where we're hoping to hear full pricing details, release dates and info on when the company will be opening up pre-orders.