Pebble Time is coming to a wrist near you on May 27

If you backed the Pebble Time smartwatch on Kickstarter then ready your wrist, as you'll be able to slap on the wearable soon after May 27.

With the smartwatch now rolling off the production line, that's when the company will begin shipping the device - although not everyone will receive a unit from day one.

If you pledged enough to get a model, you should get a tracking number no later than the middle of June, letting you know that your Pebble Time is on its way.

With over 78,000 people backing the Pebble Time you might have to wait a week or so to get yours, but hopefully you won't have to be patient for too long.

Via PhoneArena