Google will be selling its own first-party Daydream VR headset

Google may have third-party partners signed for its expanded VR platform, Daydream, but that doesn't mean the company is going to sit idly on the sidelines.

Google will be producing its own headset and peripheral for Daydream, creating a core concept for other companies to base their own designs off of - a strategy Google used for Daydream's low-cost predecessor, Google Cardboard.

"We shared a design for a Daydream viewer and controller. And yes, we're building one too," wrote Google on its official VR Twitter account, confirming statements made by Google VR head Clay Bavor during yesterday's I/O conference.

Google is also pushing for upcoming compatible Android phones to mark themselves as Daydream-ready so customers know upfront which phones can handle the VR platform.

Companies like LG, HTC Xiaomi, and Samsung have already going through the process of have Daydream-compatible products out in time for the platform's Fall 2016 release.