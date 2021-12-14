Trending

We just touched the Sun for the first time in human history

NASA's Parker Solar Probe just flew through the Sun's corona

An illustration of the Parker solar probe entering the Sun's corona
(Image credit: NASA)
A spacecraft just touched the Sun for the first time in human history.

The Parker Solar Probe flew through the Sun's atmosphere, known as its corona, collecting particles and measuring the Sun's magnetic field, according to NASA.

"Parker Solar Probe 'touching the Sun' is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable feat," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. 

"Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun's evolution and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe.”

This story is developing...

