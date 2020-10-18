We found the cheapest rugged smartphone that’s actually usable

Santin P68 - $87.47 at AliExpress

(£69.85/AU$125.44)

The Santin P68 is a basic Android-powered device, most notable because of its absurdly low price. An eight-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage make it good enough device to work without fuss. View Deal

Doogee S40 Pro - $199.99 at AliExpress

(£159.70/AU$286.79)

Want something slightly better? The Doogee S40 Pro costs a bit more, but comes with a newer version of Android, much bigger battery, faster processor, Bluetooth 5.0, one additional camera sensor and a fingerprint reader.View Deal

We’ve seen dozens of rugged smartphones over the years, from plenty of companies - Blackview, Ulefone, Doogee, Homtom, Cat, Zebra, AGM and Vernee to name a few.

Santin, however, is new to us entirely and its devices are currently only available from Chinese retailer AliExpress.

This Chinese mobile brand currently delivers the cheapest usable rugged smartphone on the market. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which in our view is the minimum customers should look for to ensure a smooth experience on Android.

Here's our list of the best rugged smartphones out there

We've built a list of the best rugged laptops right now

Check out our list of the best rugged hard drives on the market

The Santin P68 also has an 8-core processor, small 5.5-inch HD+ display, two cameras, the ability to house two SIM cards, a 4,000mAh battery and (surprise, surprise) a Type-C connector.

We liked the phone's utilitarian design and the fact it runs on what looks like a stock version of Android 9.0.

We couldn’t find any reviews of the handset online, so buyers beware. However, if you’re looking for a phone that can withstand a few knocks and can be used in adverse weather conditions, the P68 seems to fit the bill.

Here's our list of the best rugged tablets right now

Bear in mind