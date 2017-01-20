Watch the chilling House of Cards season 5 teaser trailer

As it's Inauguration Day here in the US, it's particularly fitting Netflix decided to drop its first teaser trailer for season 5 of the political drama House of Cards right before Donald Trump took the Oath of Office.

In standard teaser fashion, there's not much to go by - some children recite the Pledge of Allegiance as an upside-down American flag billows before the Capitol building. The sky is stormy and foreboding, and the chanting children up the creepiness factor.

Over on Twitter, the teaser was accompanied by the tagline, "We make the terror." That can't be good.

House of Cards returns on May 30, later than its standard Q1 release date. It continues to be a Netflix darling as the streaming service makes a greater push into original content, with the aim of growing memberships across the globe.

Netflix released its Q4 2016 earnings earlier this week, revealing it added more new members during the quarter than at any time in its history. If it wants to continue this positive trend, Netflix needs hits like House of Cards to keep on delivering. It's early yet, but season 5 looks up to the task.