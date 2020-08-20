Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the 2020 Europa League Final anywhere

Two of European football's most successful clubs take centre stage this Friday as La Liga side Sevilla look to lift the Europa League trophy for a record sixth time, while Inter Milan are striving for a fourth win in the competition and its first continental silverware since Jose Mourinho led the Serie A giants to Champions League glory in 2010. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the 2020 Europa League Final online and get Sevilla vs Inter live stream from anywhere in the world.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream The 2020 Europa League Final takes place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, with kick-off set for 9pm local time (CEST) - the same as it is for fans in Spain and Italy. That makes for an 8pm BST start in the UK, while US viewers can tune in from 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're abroad right now, a good VPN will let you watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan just as you would if you were at home.

The match marks the first ever meeting between the two sides in European competition and was confirmed after Antonio Conte's Inter side waltzed past Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals. Prior to that, Sevilla notched up a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester United to bag their place in the final once again.

Inter are marginal favourites going into the match, but it's hard to ignore Sevilla's untouchable record in the Europa League, with the Andalusian side having now reached the final on six occasions. Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla have also had the tougher route to Cologne, having had to negotiate tricky ties with Roma and Wolves in addition to United.

Despite being one of football's most storied teams, it's been a much longer wait for Inter to get this close to lifting some more Euro silverware, with Friday's match their first appearance in a final in 10 years. Serie A's second placed side this season, the Black and Blues enjoyed a smoother ride to the Müngersdorfer, easing past Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen before beating Shakhtar earlier in the week.

Injuries could play a role in determining the outcome, and Sevilla will be sweating over the fitness over their Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos, who limped off the field during their semi-final against United. Matias Vecino is definitely out with a knee injury for Inter, however Alexis Sanchez - recently signed on a permanent deal from Man U - could be in contention to start.

Don't miss a second of the action - read on for details of where to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan and get a quality Europa League live stream no matter where you are right now. There are even some FREE Sevilla vs Inter live stream options available this Friday!

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan: FREE Europa League Final live stream in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and have been showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 on Friday, August 21 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. The great news for footy fans however is that BT are sharing the wealth and anyone in the UK can watch Sevilla vs Inter FREE via the BT Sport YouTube channel, the BT Sport website or the the BT Sport app. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League Final like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan from outside your country

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for the final and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan: how to watch the Europa League Final in the US for FREE

Following Turner Sports early opt-out on its own deal, CBS has now acquired broadcast rights to UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League in the US. That means the final will now be available to stream live via CBS All Access and kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT in North America. CBS All Access in the US is available in two price tiers: the first costs $5.99 per month with commercials, while the $9.99 tier is ad-free, though you can save 15% by signing up for a year in advance. However, you can sign up now to CBS All Access and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial right now, effectively meaning you can watch the match without paying a penny. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use fuboTV to watch that channel live - as well CBS' English language commentary. The service also offers a FREE trial, is really easy to sign up, and even simpler to cancel if you don't like what you see.



Sevilla vs Inter Milan: live stream the 2020 Europa League Final in Canada for FREE

Live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN , and the network will be live streaming the final between Sevilla and Inter Milan. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League Final live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on. Kick-off is the same as in the US, so 3pm ET / 12pm MT (Pacific time).

How to live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia this season, including the big final. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Saturday morning.

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League final in New Zealand is Sky Sports , which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 6.55am NZST on Saturday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has the broadcast rights for the UEFA Europa League Final. The channel to head to for tonight's Sevilla vs Inter Milan clash is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time late Friday night/early Saturday morning, depending on how you roll. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV .