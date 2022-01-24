Watch Dogs Legion's final update actually happened last year

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft has confirmed that no more updates will be coming to Watch Dogs Legion, the publisher's third game in a trilogy of open-world hack-em-ups.

The game's current multiplayer season will be the last, cycling through older seasons going forward in lieu of introducing new ones.

As reported by Eurogamer, Ubisoft itself has actually been quite late in confirming this via a blog post on the game's website, which states that the game's last major update, Patch 5.6, was the last it will receive. That patch launched way back in September 2021.

"TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion," the blog post states. "However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards.

"The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past."

The watch is over

The news means that Watch Dogs Legion, originally released in October 2020, received just less than a year of major content updates. This falls short of the effort Ubisoft is still putting into Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which still has major content updates and expansions on the way throughout 2022.

Watch Dogs Legion was met with somewhat tepid reviews at launch, which is a real shame, considering that much of the game's hype was generated by its ambitious gameplay systems.

Its major feature was the ability to recruit and play as pretty much anyone in the open world. Such freedom was, unfortunately, at odds with the design of the open world, with relatively few mission types giving way to repetition.

Watch Dogs Legion's major content updates were to the game's benefit, fortunately. Several quality of life elements were introduced, as well as new modes and a zombie-themed expansion. Its free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S performance upgrade was also extremely welcome. It's certainly a better game now than it was at launch, so it's a shame to see content support for Watch Dogs Legion dry up.

Though the series is hugely divisive and arguably peaked with Watch Dogs 2, we hope that Legion won't spell the end for the franchise as a whole. Legion packed in some interesting concepts that you don't often see in the open world subgenre, ideas we'd love to see improved upon in future releases.