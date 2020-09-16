Watch Dogs: Legion PC settings for 4K ‘ultra’ details needs an RTX 2080 Ti

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to arrive at the end of October, and we now know the PC system requirements for the game.

The good news is that it’s not overly demanding if you want to play the game at 1080p resolution, requiring just a GTX 1060 or RX 480 graphics card to run comfortably at high settings, and with only 8GB of system RAM – although an Intel Core i7 CPU is recommended.

However, if you wish to crank the resolution, the requirements ramp up quite considerably, particularly at 4K, although that’s pretty much as expected (ditto for ray tracing, with Ubisoft providing separate recommendations for gamers who want ray traced graphics).

Watch Dogs: Legion system requirements

Low Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X Storage: 45GB

High Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 8GB (dual-channel)

: 8GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 Storage: 45GB

High Setting | 1440p

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 45GB

Ultra Setting | 4K

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII Storage: 45GB (+20GB HD Textures Pack)

Ray Tracing – High Setting | 1080p

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Storage: 45GB

Ray Tracing – Ultra Setting | 4K

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K RAM : 16GB (dual-channel)

: 16GB (dual-channel) GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Storage: 45GB (+20GB HD Textures Pack)

As you may be aware, buyers of Nvidia’s incoming RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics cards will get Watch Dogs: Legion for free when the game is released on October 29, and it’ll definitely be interesting to see how these cards run it.

Of course, the PC spec doesn’t yet mention them seeing as these Ampere GPUs aren’t yet available, but the initial crop of RTX 3000 products should be able to tackle 4K with considerably more ease (certainly the RTX 3080, and indeed the RTX 3090 is being billed as an 8K GPU, no less).