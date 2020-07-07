Watch Dogs 2 is free on PC during the Ubisoft Forward event – here’s how to get it

Ubisoft is giving away Watch Dogs 2 on PC during its Ubisoft Forward event on July 12, during which it will reveal more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Hyper Scape, among other things.

Simply log into your Uplay account during the show, which begins at 12pm PT / 11pm CEST / 10pm BST, between the end of the Trackmania session and the end of the main show, and you can claim Watch Dogs 2 for free.

The show is set to last approximately 45 minutes, and Ubisoft promises there will be "a few surprises" in addition to the aforementioned game reveals, so you won't want to miss out.

Released in 2016, Watch Dogs 2 was a successful and more lighthearted follow-up to 2014’s Watch Dogs, which became infamous for its inability to live up to the game’s ambitious reveal trailer. Watch Dogs: Legion is set to mix things up again, letting you play as any NPC you encounter in a near-futuristic take on London.

Far Cry 6?

But what could the surprises be? Rumors have been circulating that a new Far Cry game could be announced, starring Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) as the game’s new villain. It's been two years since Far Cry 5 released after all, so an announcement feels imminent.

Perhaps we’ll also see some more footage of the elusive Beyond Good and Evil 2 – now that really would be a surprise.