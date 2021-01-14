What time is WandaVision released on Disney Plus?

Wondering when you can watch the first two episodes of WandaVision, the first canonical Disney Plus TV show? WandaVision releases on the streaming service on Friday January 14, 2021, with a double bill of episodes to enjoy. Our expectation is that like fellow Disney Plus original The Mandalorian, new episodes will roll out at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday.

This is your first new glimpse at the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back in 2019, and you won't want to miss it. Nine episodes will make up this season of the show.

WandaVision brings Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) back together for an unusual sitcom-styled MCU spin-off, set after Avengers: Endgame. If you want to see what we thought of it, check out our spoiler-free WandaVision review of the first three episodes.

Below, we'll explain when WandaVision launches on Disney Plus, including a full release schedules of episodes to come.

When are WandaVision episodes 1 and 2 released on Disney Plus?

WandaVision episodes 1 and 2 will release at the same time on Friday, January 15, and we expect them to start streaming on Disney Plus from midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT. So, depending on where you live, you might have a late night ahead if you're looking to marathon the show as soon as it lands.

WandaVision release schedule

Want a full list of WandaVision episode release dates? See the below for a complete list, which we don't expect to change in the coming weeks.