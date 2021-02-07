Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby from anywhere now

New year, new start? After a disappointing 2020 for both teams, Wales and Ireland will be relieved to finally get the chance to redeem themselves - and with England having lost their opener against Scotland yesterday, they've got the chance to do that. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs Ireland live stream - and watch rugby online - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

So far, the Wayne Pivac era in Wales has been a shocker so far, with 10 games yielding just three wins, leaving Ireland fancied to record their first away victory over the Dragons in the Six Nations since 2013.

Last year was by no means a disaster for Ireland, but there's no doubt that Andy Farrell's men have the quality to have achieved more than just third-place finishes in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup, especially as they were still in with a chance of winning the former on the final weekend of the tournament.

There's a question mark over the fitness of captain Johnny Sexton, who's been struggling with a minor hamstring issue, but this is a squad bursting with talent, which has a point to prove.

On the other hand, Wales' last Six Nations campaign couldn't have gone much worse, with four defeats in five games. However, there remains a sense that as soon as Pivac's methods begin to click, this is a team that could quickly go from zero to hero.

Alun Wyn Jones will lead a youthful squad that could well spring a surprise or two, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Wales vs Ireland for FREE.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch Wales vs Ireland for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge clash. The match is being shown on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream Wales vs Ireland is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 2pm. Welsh language channel S4C is also showing the match live on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service. S4C's coverage begins at 2.15pm. If you're not in the UK for this round of Six Nations fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Wales vs Ireland game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 2pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to live stream Wales vs Ireland when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales, Ireland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Ireland from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Wales vs Ireland FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Wales vs Ireland without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 10am ET/7am PT on Sunday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early morning, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Wales vs Ireland in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 1.50am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription - or try Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Wales vs Ireland. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's an early start for the Wales vs Ireland game, which kicks off at 4am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 3.50am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Wales vs Ireland live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Wales vs Ireland game kicks off at 10am ET/7am PT on Sunday morning, and you can tune in for FREE, as DAZN offers a 30 day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.