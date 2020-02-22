Wales vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

With Wales' hopes of consecutive Grand Slam Six Nations titles falling apart in their game week 2 clash with Ireland in Dublin, they'll be hoping to get back to winning ways at home to France today. It's a huge 2020 Six Nations game for both teams and one you'll be able to watch live no matter where you are in the world by following our Wales vs France live stream guide below.

Wales vs France - where and when Wales and France will meet on the field at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kick-off is at 4.45pm GMT, so that's 5.45pm if you're in France. (That's 3.45am AEDT Sunday start for folk tuning in from Australia and an 8.45am PT, 11.45am ET Saturday morning kick-off for rugby fans in the US and Canada.)

France followed up their opening week win over England with another victory against Italy, but it was a far less impressive performance, and one they'll be looking to improve upon in Cardiff.

There's likely to be big changes to Wayne Pivac's starting line up with Dan Biggar and Josh Adams’ involvement in doubt thanks to injuries sustained in Dublin.

French coach Fabien Galthie also looks likely to ring the changes following his side's below par performance against Italy, with Sekou Makalou, Cyril Cazeaux, Baptiste Couilloud and Julien Heriteau all set to be on the sidelines for this match.

With both teams keen to improve upon their most recent outing, expect a tight game at the Principality.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to an Wales vs France live stream for free if you're there. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the UK for free

All of this year's Six Nations matches are set be shown live in the UK free-to-air across BBC and ITV channels. Saturday's Wales vs France clash will be aired on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 4pm GMT for that 4.45pm kick-off You'll need to to have paid your licence fee in order to watch the broadcast, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that! To watch the show via internet you can either use BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not about in the UK on Saturday? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back in Blighty. Full instructions below.

Live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're travelling outside of your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your regular native broadcaster, you'll likely run into problems as the broadcast will be location restricted.

There's no need to miss the action, however. Help is at hand in the form of a VPN - simply download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there to trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without using an illegal stream from a risky source.

It couldn't be simpler getting started with a VPN - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the current best option out there thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. It also wins points for being compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. What's more, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try with no obligation. But if you do sign up for a whole year, you'll get 49% off the usual price and 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Wales vs France in Australia

You'll have to be up at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday to catch this game live. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Coverage starts at 3.35am on BeIN Sport 3. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Wales vs France in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 4.45am NZST, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2020 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada - for FREE

Streaming service DAZN has the broadcast rights once more for showing Six Nations Rugby in Canada. That means you can live stream the Wales vs France game at 8.45am PT, 11.45 ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL, too.

How to watch an Wales vs France live stream online in the US

The US gets to enjoy the Wales and France rugby action this year using NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass which will stream the game live at 8.45am PT, 11.45 ET. All you need do is head over to NBC and sign up. It's gone up this year by ten dollars and now costs $79.99, but for rugby fans in the US it remains a godsend, giving you exclusive access to the Gallagher Premiership,and the Heineken Champions Cup as well as Rugby's Greatest Championship.